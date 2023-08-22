Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as 7th franchise

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise and the latest addition to the league’s franchise roster.

The UTT successfully concluded its fourth season in July this year, as Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, toppled Sharath Kamal's Chennai Lions in the final.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” commented UTT promoter Niraj Bajaj.

Jaipur Patriots will join Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for Season 5.

UTT has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. Besides providing a much-needed world-class platform to Indian paddlers and bringing the top international stars to India, the league has also proved to be a dynamic tournament in the sport’s global ecosystem.