TTFI extends support to WTT Star Contender Goa

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will extend support to the upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa and will play the role of "supporting partner" of the event hosted by Stupa Analytics along with the Goa government.

The event gets underway from February 27 to March 5 at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

TTFI will work with WTT, Stupa Analytics and the Government of Goa in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

Sharing his views on the event, Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary General of TTFI said that the event would benefit all concerned, especially the players, fans and followers of the sport.

"We are glad to be a part of this event and are excited to play our role in such a world-class event. TTFI also has future plans to bring many more international events to India to provide exposure and experience to the abundant talents available in the country. We are glad that Stupa has taken the first step towards it," said Kamlesh Mehta.

"We are delighted to be associated with WTT as the Supporting Partner and the newly-elected body is game for it. I welcome all the players and delegates to the event and I extend my congratulations to WTT, Stupa and the Government of Goa," said Meghna Ahlawat, President of TTFI.

WTT Series is the official professional Table Tennis series of events, with the world's best players facing each other in various category tournaments throughout the year.

Six Star Contender events in a tour year pits 48 men and 48 women in the respective single's main draws, with the top 30 world ranks eligible to play, four among whom will compulsorily have to be in the world top 20.