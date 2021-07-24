Tokyo Olympics: Sutirtha Mukherjee wins a thriller in her debut match

World No. 98 Sutirtha Mukherjee, in her debut Olympic, displayed an impressive performance to knock out Sweden's higher-ranked Linda Bergström in a 7 game thriller, winning, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 5-11.

Just after Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a table tennis singles match at the Olympics in 29 years, West Bengal's Sutirtha Mukherjee also joined the club, winning after a dominating performance.



With coach Soumyadeep Roy on the sidelines, Sutirtha found inspiration and gave a steady competition to Bergström, especially from the second game, after which there was no stopping the Bengal girl.

Linda looked dominating from the get go and closed out the first game in 6 mins with a 11-5 win. Sutirtha never looked in control of the game and maybe that had to do with her unsettled nerves. Sutirtha made too many errors on return and unforced errors made sure that Linda took a comfortable win in the first game.