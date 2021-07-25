Table Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Sathiyan and Manika to start the day — Updates, score, results, blog
It is Day 2 of the thrilling performances by the Indian paddlers at the Table Tennis arena. Can Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra smoothly sail into the third round?
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian Table Tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be looking to continue creating history in their second round matches of the Women's Singles and Men's Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Sathiyan and Manika be able to successfully make a mark and advance to third rounds?
Order of play:
Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran v Lam Siu Hang - Round 2
Women's Singles: Manika Batra v Margaryta Pesotska - Round 2
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 5:19 AM GMT
We are back in play and Sathiyan has game point!
- 25 July 2021 5:18 AM GMT
The Sweat Squad is here to dry up the table for a bit!
- 25 July 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Sathiyan plays a crucial point and shows his skills with the bat - firing winners one after the other.
Sathiyan still has the lead at 9-6.
- 25 July 2021 5:16 AM GMT
Sathiyan leads at 7-5
Quick rallies take place as Siu-Hang tries to make a comeback. Sathiyan needs to be careful here.
- 25 July 2021 5:15 AM GMT
In any table tennis game, the trick lies in mixing up the speed and upsetting the rhythm.
Siu-Hang fires a forehand and covers the deep corner to lag behind Sathiyan at 6-4.
- 25 July 2021 5:14 AM GMT
Sathiyan is all riled up here and is finally leading the way at 6-2. He uses more rotation in his shots now!
- 25 July 2021 5:13 AM GMT
Sathiyan fires winners early in Game 2
Sathiyan has managed to find a lead at 3-1.
- 25 July 2021 5:12 AM GMT
Sathiyan is attempting to find his groove as he mixes up his pace in Game 2!
- 25 July 2021 5:12 AM GMT
Needing just 7 minutes on the board, Siu-Hang charges early with spins and finds Sathiyan in a tricky spot to clinch the first game, 11-7.