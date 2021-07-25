Top
Table Tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Sathiyan and Manika to start the day — Updates, score, results, blog

It is Day 2 of the thrilling performances by the Indian paddlers at the Table Tennis arena. Can Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra smoothly sail into the third round?

Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Sathiyan and Manika to start the day — Updates, score, results, blog
Sathiyan and Manika to begin Day 2 for Indian Table Tennis at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty images)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-25T10:49:29+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Table Tennis on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Table Tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be looking to continue creating history in their second round matches of the Women's Singles and Men's Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Will Sathiyan and Manika be able to successfully make a mark and advance to third rounds?

Order of play:

Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran v Lam Siu Hang - Round 2

Women's Singles: Manika Batra v Margaryta Pesotska - Round 2

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics tokyo 2020 Table Tennis Manika Batra Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Indian table tennis 
