The stage is set for WTT Star Contender Bangkok 2024

The Huamark Indoor Stadium in Thailand will come alive tomorrow, July 2nd, as the WTT Star Contender Bangkok 2024 gets underway.

The tournament, a prestigious event in the World Table Tennis (WTT) circuit, will see a strong Indian contingent lock horns for top honors across various categories.

Ten Indian players, including established stars like Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal Achanta, and Sutritha Mukherjee, will be part of the action.



However, some players will need to navigate through the qualifiers before entering the main draw.

These include Manush Shah, Diya Chitale, and Ayhika Mukherjee in their respective singles categories, while Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will need to qualify together in the men's doubles.

The Indian challenge will face stiff competition, particularly from the Korean contingent.

In the men's doubles, the top-seeded pair of Woojin Jang and Daeseong Cho likely to be the biggest hurdle for the Indian teams, while the women's doubles might see Jinhee Jeon and Yubin Shin pose a similar threat.

Indian Contingent

Men's Singles: Manush Shah (Qualifier)

Women's Singles: Diya Chitale, Ayhika Mukherjee (Qualifiers)

Men's Doubles: Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, Snehit Suravajjula and Manush Shah, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Qualifier)

Women's Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade

Mixed Doubles: Diya Chitale and Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade

With a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talents, the Indian team is well-equipped to make a mark at the WTT Star Contender Bangkok 2024.

The qualifiers begin tomorrow, followed by the main draw matches starting from the 4th of July, promising an exciting week of table tennis action.