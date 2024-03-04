Indian Table Tennis squad to train across Asia and Europe ahead of Olympics

Following their qualification based on world rankings after pre-quarterfinal appearances in the World Championship last month, the men's and women's teams are gearing up for intense training and competition ahead of the Paris Olympics in July-August.

Both the men's and women's teams have secured their spots at the upcoming Olympics as per the latest ITTF rankings, marking a historic milestone for the sport in the country.

🇮🇳Both men's and women's #TableTennis teams book quota for #Paris2024 — The 1️⃣st time-ever at the Olympics since the introduction of the event in Beijing 2008!



Both teams steered past through cut throat competition where only 18 teams get to qualify by virtue of their ranking… pic.twitter.com/0sdPGTj4Mp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 4, 2024

Despite facing setbacks in their pre-quarterfinal matches at the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, the Indian teams managed to secure world ranking spots, paving their way to the Olympics.



"The preparation will involve both training and competition, and the players could have a camp in China and Korea before shifting their base to Europe closer to the Olympics," the Indian TT official told PTI.

The latest TT March World Team Rankings revealed that the Men's Team stayed at WR15, while the Women's Team has made a significant jump to WR13 to secure the Paris Olympics quota.

This achievement not only secures team quotas for the Olympics but also guarantees two individual singles quotas for the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in each of the men's and women's singles categories.