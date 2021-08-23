As India gears up for the showdown at the Tokyo Paralympics by sending its largest-ever contingent to the quadrennial Games, two women paddlers from Gujarat will be looking to make their mark in the table tennis event at the Paralympics. Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel are heading to the Japanese capital to begin their campaign for a medal in the Women's Singles Wheelchair Class 4 category and Women's Singles Wheelchair Class 3 event, respectively. Additionally, Bhavina and Sonalben will join forces for the Women's Doubles as well.



Para table tennis is one of the first events that will kick off at the Tokyo Paralympics and both Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will be in action for the qualification events from Day 1 of the Games. Scheduled to be held from August 25th to August 27th, para table tennis will have the semi-final and final events on August 28 and August 29, respectively.

Both Bhavina and Sonalben hail from the same state - Gujarat and train in the same academy as well under Coach Lalan Doshi at the Blind People's Association in Ahmedabad. Moreover, both Bhavina and Sonalben are seasoned paddlers familiar with success as they have medals from the 2018 Para Asian Games too.



Bhavina and Sonalben will look to create history at the Paralympics



Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel (Source: SAI Media Twitter)





For Bhavina Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was just an year old, life has been difficult. However, Patel has an extremely supportive family who stuck with her through thick and thin. A former World No. 2 paddler, Bhavina became the first female Indian paddler to book a spot at the Paralympics when she had secured a berth for the 2016 Rio Paralympics but was, sadly, unable to compete.

Now that 2021 has arrived, Bhavina, now ranked 8th in the world has left no stones unturned and has her eyes trained on Tokyo. Having represented her country in 28 international tournaments that comprise the World Championships as well, Bhavina is a well-decorated paddler boasting of a rich collection of medals - 5 gold, 13 silver, 8 bronze.

Para Athlete Bhavina Patel to start campaign for #India in the Para Table Tennis event from 25th of August. Departed today with lots of enthusiasm and hopes to give her best for the country@Media_SAI @MIB_India@ianuragthakur @tapasjournalist pic.twitter.com/oR45mVBr1N — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 18, 2021

All of this growth has been facilitated by Bhavina being included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and timely interventions by the Government of India to help her participate in a large number of tournaments. Due to this, Bhavina has been receiving financial support and has availed of TT tables, Robot and TT Wheelchair for personal training, dietician, sports psychologist and coaching fees to get her in shape for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Para Athlete Sonal Patel to start campaign for #India in the Para Table Tennis event from 25th of August. Departed today with lots of enthusiasm and hopes to give her best for the country@Media_SAI @MIB_India @ianuragthakur @tapasjournalist pic.twitter.com/54HqIDmRn6 — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 18, 2021