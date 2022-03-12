Suhana Saini-Yashaswini Ghorpade win WTT Youth Star Contender Doha title

The Indian table tennis girls doubles duo of Suhana Saini and Yashashwini Ghorpade has clinched the U-19 girls' doubles title at the recently concluded 2002 WTT Youth Star Contender Doha. They defeated the pair from Romania 3-0 in straight games to clinch the title.

Saini and Ghorpade started their final clash on a shaky note, but recovered well to pocket the first game 11-9. Once they got past the early jitters, the Indian girls were unstoppable as they cruised to a 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 win in mere 20 minutes.

WTT Youth Star Contender Doha has concluded 👏



U19 Girls' Singles : Miwa Harimoto

U19 Girls' Doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade & Suhana Saini

U15 Girls' Singles: Miwa Harimoto

U15 Girls' Doubles: Miwa Harimoto & Yuna Ojio



Having received a bye in the first round, Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Huang Yu-Jie and Charlotte Lutz in the quarterfinal. They followed it up with yet another win by the same margin against the pair of Sophie Earley and Nicole Arlia to set up the final clash against Romaina's Elena Zaharia and Luciana Mitrofan.











