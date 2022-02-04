Suhana Saini wins bronze at WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis 2022 in U-19 girls' singles

Rising young paddler Suhana Saini has started her 2022 table tennis season on the right foot as she bagged the bronze medal at the WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis event in the U-19 Girls' Singles category.

The World No. 4 U-17 star, Suhana Saini went down fighting against Romania's Elena Zaharia, who is the U-19 World No. 1 in a gripping 3-1 loss (9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 13-11) at the semi-finals of the tournament.

Fresh off her triple bronze medal-winning outing at the World Youth Championships in December last year, Saini is a force to reckon with for Indian table tennis.

En route to the bronze medal at the WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis, Suhana saw off Marla Vidakovic, Maram Zoghlami, Nora Polonyi, Veronika Matiunina, Farida Badawy in the quarter-finals and eventually lost to Elena Zaharia in the semis.

Suhana, who dreams of making it big in the senior circuit soon, is keen on keeping medals like this coming her way.

Taking to her Instagram after the event, the Rohtak girl posted a story on her social handle mentioning that she has 'learned a lot from this one' as she hopes to take those learnings and upgrade her medal colour to gold in the near future.