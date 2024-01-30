Table Tennis star Sreeja Akula reaches career-best world ranking of 51

Indian table tennis star Sreeja Akula jumped 15 places in ITTF women's singles rankings to attain her career-best world ranking of 51 on Tuesday.

Earlier last week, Sreeja attained her previous career-best world ranking of 66.

The reason behind Sreeja's jump in ranking is her phenomenal performances in the last two tournaments. Sreeja bagged her maiden international title at WTT Feeder Corpus Christi earlier this month and backed it up with a quarterfinal finish at WTT Star Contender Goa in a strong field.

En route to winning her maiden title, Sreeja defeated two higher-ranked players, including a three-time Olympian in the final.

Following her two strong performances, Sreeja leapt 28 places in the world rankings in the last two weeks to be ranked 66th from the world rank of 94.

In women's singles, Manika Batra remains India's number one player as she rose two places to be ranked 36th.

Asian Games bronze medal-winning women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are India's number one duo at world rank of 18 while Sreeja along with Diya Chitale jumped eight places to enter the world top 40.

Following their good show at the WTT Star Contender Goa, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar have jumped seven places to enter the top 20 in men's doubles, and currently, they are placed at the 19th spot in the world rankings.

In mixed doubles, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran remain India's top pair with a world ranking of 11 while Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar have entered the top 40 and are placed at 37th spot.

Harmeet Desai remained India's number one men's singles player with a world ranking of 68 while Sathiyan and Achanta Sharath Kamal are placed at 93rd and 99th places respectively.