Sreeja Akula topples Manika Batra to become India's top-ranked paddler

Sreeja Akula reclaimed her India No. 1 position in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, reaching a career-high world ranking of 24.

By attaining the feat Sreeja toppled World No. 29 Manika Batra from the top spot for the second time since April this year before the star paddler regained the position in May.

Sreeja's latest rise in the world rankings came in the backdrop of her strong performance at WTT Contender Lagos in June.



There, she etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to win a singles title at this level of competition.

Sreeja's victory was not a one-off, as she also clinched the women’s doubles title, further cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with. The combined impact of these successes is reflected in the new rankings, as she is ranked 40th in the women's doubles rankings along with Diya Chitale.

Manika Batra, who previously held the title of India's No. 1 women's player, has dropped to 29 in the world in the latest rankings. The dip came after her quarter-final finish at Saudi Smash in May.

While Batra is focused on competing in the Paris Olympics, Akula's consistency and recent success have seen her take the reins.

Both Akula and Batra are highly skilled paddlers with the potential to continue climbing the world rankings.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal remained India's No. 1 player at 40. In men's doubles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah went down to the world ranking of 13, but they remained India's No.1 men's doubles combination.

In women's doubles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are India's highest-ranked women's doubles combo at 16th.

In mixed doubles, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah are the top-ranked pair at the world ranking of 24.