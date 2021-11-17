Sharath, Sathiyan and Manika to lead India at World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Indian table tennis has had a good year in 2021 with a milieu of veteran, seasoned, budding, and the amateur coming together in a motley mix to deliver at the highest stages, showing a marked improvement overall in the style and approach towards the game. Led majorly by the trio of Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Indian table tennis has scaled new heights in 2021 and looks well-shaped ahead of the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston.

Scheduled to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Centre from November 23rd, the World Table Tennis Championships Finals will culminate on November 29th. This is the first time that the United States of America will play host to this prestigious event and moreover, this marks the 50th anniversary year of Ping Pong Diplomacy as well.

After a string of beautiful outings dotted over the last few months, Indian table tennis players have also been medalling more frequently than ever on the WTT circuit and also won three historic medals - two bronzes from the Men's Doubles and one more bronze in the Men's Team event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships earlier this year.

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Source: ITTF)

With the World Table Tennis Championships Finals the next big thing on the list, Indian paddlers will have to be at their absolute best as the competition here is going to be very intense with all the top players also participating. In India's contingent due to set sail for Houston, veterans Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra obviously lead from the front.

Alongside this trio, Harmeet Desai, who is also enjoying a good form will also be there, as will Anthony Amalraj, in the men's section of matters. In the women's half, apart from Manika Batra, there will also be the Tokyo-returned Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, and rising sensation, Archana Girish Kamath, who have confirmed their presence at the Houston event.



Hoping to come closer to realizing this American Dream at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals, the Indian paddlers will be on the lookout to make a stronger impact this time with the contingent in a good shape to give their best.

Here's the full squad: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar and Archana Girish Kamath.