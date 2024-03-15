Sharath Kamal loses in the quarter finals of the Singapore Smash 2024

The dream run for 41-year-old Sharath Kamal Achanta came to an end in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Smash 2024 here on Friday.

Sharath, facing world no.6 Felix Lebrun from France, lost out 1-4 (9-11, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8) in what proved to be an interesting match-up with the Frenchman eventually coming out on top.

The game started with Lebrun making the early inroads. Sharath was simply not able to get any momentum on his side as he was finding it difficult to handle the pace of the teenager, touted as the next big thing in the world of table tennis.

Although he did mount a comeback of sorts in the first set by scoring 6 points against Lebrun's 2 at one point, Lebrun ultimately took the first set and the subsequent two as well.



With the score reading 0-3, Sarath did win a game with some inspired stroke play but the Frenchman came out on top eventually by taking the fourth set and the match. He has now advanced into the semi-finals of the Singapore Smash 2024.

Coming into the main draw after winning the qualifying rounds, Sharath Kamal took down world number 22 and world number 13 on his run to the quarters.

Sharath can hold his head high for his performances, especially after the tough year he has had, and will now turn his attention towards the upcoming events with one eye on the Paris Olympics.