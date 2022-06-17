G. Sathiyan upsets World No. 6 in WTT Contender Zagreb

Back in action, India's star paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded the second Top 10 win in his men's singles career as he caused an early upset at the WTT Contender Zagreb, ousting World No. 6 and reigning European champion, Jorgic Darko, 3-1, in their Round of 32 clash.

In fine form, the World No. 34 paddler from India was relentless against the second-seeded Darko, from Slovenia and came out at his attacking best to turn the match in his favour after contesting a nail-biting thriller. Gnanasekaran eventually won the match 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10) and has stormed into the Round of 16 in men's singles.

Went all guns blazing as I secured a MASSIVE WIN tonight taking down the World Rank 6 & current European cup champion Jorgic Darko (SLO) 3-1 in the Men Singles Round of 32 here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 💪

Thank you @sramantt sir🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/etyH8WBxhu — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) June 16, 2022

Before this, Sathiyan had beaten former World No. 5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan during the 2019 Asian Championships, as well. This is his second Top-10 win.



Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who is ranked the highest among the Indian paddlers in singles currently is also present in the squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games that is set to start on 28th July.