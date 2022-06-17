Table Tennis
G. Sathiyan upsets World No. 6 in WTT Contender Zagreb
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded his second top-10 win in singles as he defeated the reigning European Champion Jorgic Darko in the Round of 32 action at WTT Contender Zagreb.
Back in action, India's star paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recorded the second Top 10 win in his men's singles career as he caused an early upset at the WTT Contender Zagreb, ousting World No. 6 and reigning European champion, Jorgic Darko, 3-1, in their Round of 32 clash.
In fine form, the World No. 34 paddler from India was relentless against the second-seeded Darko, from Slovenia and came out at his attacking best to turn the match in his favour after contesting a nail-biting thriller. Gnanasekaran eventually won the match 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10) and has stormed into the Round of 16 in men's singles.
Before this, Sathiyan had beaten former World No. 5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan during the 2019 Asian Championships, as well. This is his second Top-10 win.
Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who is ranked the highest among the Indian paddlers in singles currently is also present in the squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games that is set to start on 28th July.