Table Tennis
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra win Budapest WTT Contender mixed doubles title
Sathiyan and Manika defeated locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the final.
The Indian table tennis mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have won the Budapest WTT Contender title. The duo defeated locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the final.
Sathiyan and Manika started off brilliantly winning the first set 11-9, before conceding the second by the same margin. However, that was the only moment the Indians gave even a wee bit of hope to Ecseki and Madarasz.
Sathiyan and Manika prevailed 12-10 in the third set and won the fourth 11-6 to be crowned the mixed doubles champion at the Budapest WTT Contender.
This was the first time since the 2018 Commonwealth Games that Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra had partnered for a tournament. They had won the bronze medal together in the Commonwealth Games in Goldcoast.