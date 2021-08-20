Top
TOKYO Paralympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra win Budapest WTT Contender mixed doubles title

Sathiyan and Manika defeated locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the final.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Manika Batra Budapest WTT Contender
X

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Source: WTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-20T17:18:10+05:30

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have won the Budapest WTT Contender title. The duo defeated locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the final.

Sathiyan and Manika started off brilliantly winning the first set 11-9, before conceding the second by the same margin. However, that was the only moment the Indians gave even a wee bit of hope to Ecseki and Madarasz.

Sathiyan and Manika prevailed 12-10 in the third set and won the fourth 11-6 to be crowned the mixed doubles champion at the Budapest WTT Contender.


This was the first time since the 2018 Commonwealth Games that Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra had partnered for a tournament. They had won the bronze medal together in the Commonwealth Games in Goldcoast.

