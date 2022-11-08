Sathiyan-Manika break into Top 5 world ranking for first time

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, on Tuesday, reached a career-high world rank of number 5.

Sathiyan and Manika's rise into the top 5 comes after their splendid show at the recently concluded 2022 WTT Contender Slovenia, where the pair finished with the silver medal.

Following their 2nd-place finish at the WTT Contender Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Manika Batra & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have risen to the BEST-EVER world ranking by an 🇮🇳 duo!



Many congratulations





Besides the silver in Slovenia Contender, Sathiyan and Manika had also finished as the runners-up at the 2022 WTT Doha Contender earlier in the year. They had also bagged the WTT Contender in Budapest, Hungary last year.

This is the first-time in history that an Indian mixed doubles pair has been ranked top 5 in the world. The best-ever ranking for an Indian table tennis pair was achieved by the women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath when they were ranked number 4 in the world earlier this year.