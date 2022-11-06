Log In
Table Tennis

Sathiyan-Manika win silver at WTT contender Slovenia

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, on Sunday, bagged the silver medal at the WTT Contender Slovenia.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (Source: sathiyantt/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-06T12:50:18+05:30

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, on Sunday, bagged the silver medal at the WTT Contender Slovenia. The Indian pair lost 0-3 to South Korea's Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon in the final.

Sathiyan and Manika seemed to be of no match to their opponents right from the start as they surrendered the first game 7-11. Things never really improved as the South Koreans combined well to win the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 respectively. The Indians lost a massive 17 points in their own serve during the match.


In the women's doubles section, the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost 1-3 to Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu and Doo Kei Hum in the semifinals.


