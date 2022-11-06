Sathiyan-Manika win silver at WTT contender Slovenia

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, on Sunday, bagged the silver medal at the WTT Contender Slovenia. The Indian pair lost 0-3 to South Korea's Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon in the final.

Sathiyan and Manika seemed to be of no match to their opponents right from the start as they surrendered the first game 7-11. Things never really improved as the South Koreans combined well to win the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 respectively. The Indians lost a massive 17 points in their own serve during the match.

SILVER IT IS 🥈



Secured the silver medal in Mixed Doubles along with @manikabatra_TT in WTT Contender Nova Gorica 2022 here in Slovenia after losing out to the strong Korean pair in the finals !!





In the women's doubles section, the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost 1-3 to Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu and Doo Kei Hum in the semifinals.



