Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra reach Budapest WTT Contender Final

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra has reached the final of Budapest WTT Contender, in Hungary. The duo defeated Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 in straight sets to storm into the final.



Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran never looked in any sort of trouble against the World Number 31 and were in complete control through the match.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra storm into the finals!🏓 They defeated Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 in the 2021 #WTTContender Budapest Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/P3jqp2ltOh

The Budapest WTT Contender is the first time that Batra and Gnanasekaran have paired up since their successful stint at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where the duo bagged bronze defeating fellow countrymates Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das.



Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will now face the locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz in the final.