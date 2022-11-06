Sanil Shetty unhappy with Arjuna Award nominations

Indian table tennis player Sanil Shetty, in a series of tweets, let know his disappointment with his absence from the Arjuna Award nominations. Sreeja Akula is the only paddler nominated for the title, whereas veteran player Sharath Kamal has been recommended for the Khel Ratna.

In a picture, Shetty has explained that if the points system was to be followed strictly from 2018 to 2022, then he would have the most number of points, much more than nominee Akula.

I was hoping for a call but it hasn't come through yet. The Arjuna Awards recommendations have been sealed but the wait just gets longer.... pic.twitter.com/YeKQ9GLZz4 — Sanil Shetty (@ShettySanilTT) November 5, 2022

Moreover, he mentions that how the recognition for his heroics on the table tennis table for the country is yet to be given as he has been "ignored by his own" depsite applying for the Arjuna Award for four successive years.

Other athletes and players who have been nominated for the Arjuna include: Seema Punia (athletics), Eldhose Paul (athletics), Avinash Sable (athletics), Lakshya Sen (badminton), HS Prannoy (badminton), Amit Panghal (boxing), Nikhat Zareen (boxing), Bhakti Kulkarni (chess), R Praggnanandha (chess), Deep Grace Ekka (hockey), Shushila Devi (judo), Sakshi Kumari (kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (lawn bowls), Sagar Ovhalkar (mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (shooting), Om Prakash Mitharval (shooting), Vikas Thakur (weightlifting), Anshu Malik (wrestling), Sarita Mor (wrestling), Parveen (wushu), Manashi Joshi (para badminton), Tarun Dhillon (para badminton), Swapnil Patil (para swimming), Jerlin Anika J (deaf badminton).



