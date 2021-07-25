Sachin Tendulkar praises Manika Batra for her win at Tokyo Olympics

Manika Batra was one of the star performers for India on day two of the Tokyo Olympics, as the Indian paddler defeated 20th seed, Margaryta Pesotska, in the second round of women's singles in Table Tennis.

Manika started off the match in a poor fashion, losing the first two games comfortably, and one thought that it was the end of the Tokyo Olympic journey for her. However, she managed to pull things back, and achieved a victory in seven games, to progress into the third round. Next up for Manika Batra is a clash against the Austrian, Sofia Polcanova on Monday.

Wishes came in pouring for Manika Batra, as several Indian celebrities and athletes applauded Manika Batra for her incredible comeback. India's cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, also took to Twitter to congratulate Manika Batra and analysed how she got the better of her opponent after a poor start to the match. The Master Blaster also heaped praise on the Indian paddler for controlling the pace of the game, and having so much awareness.

Sachin Tenulkar heaps praise on Manika Batra following her second round win at Tokyo Olympics

Sachin Tendulkar has a huge passion towards Table Tennis, and he also plays on the sport on a regular basis. As a youngster, he used to play the sport with his friends, after his cricket practice sessions. The Maestro can also play left-handed, as he discovered this aspect of the game when be broke his thumb during his playing days. As a result of his experience playing the sport, he could analyze Manika Batra's win in the second round rather perfectly.

The former Indian cricketer believes that Manika Batra executed her game plan perfectly, as she let forced the Ukrainian to play more forehand and thereby making the rallies longer, which worked in her favour.

Besides playing Table Tennis in his spare time, Sachin Tendulkar also plays Badminton and Tennis. He also held a stake in the Premier Badminton League franchise, Bengaluru Blasters which shows his passion for the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar is also seen actively tweeting his thoughts on Tennis, and was also seated in the Royal Box on multiple occasions. He calls himself as a huge and a hardcore fan of Swiss ace, Roger Federer.









