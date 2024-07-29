Rising above all odds: From Manush Shah’s battle to starring in UTT

Manush's journey to table tennis was unconventional. At the age of 10, he suffered a severe injury after falling from a jungle gym at school. "When I was pretty young, I suffered a kidney injury in which I lost one kidney," he recalls. The accident was serious. It resulted in doctors prescribing a prolonged period of bed rest and restricting him from participating in any outdoor sports.

"I used to be a huge cricket fan, but after getting injured, I was told that I could no longer play cricket. It was devastating," Shah Recalls. The injury not only changed his physical abilities but also led him to seek comfort in indoor sports. "My mother, who is a doctor, understood how serious my injury was and made sure I followed the doctor's advice. I didn't play any sports for a year, which was a difficult time for me." Manush says.

"While my injury was healing, my family and I went on a mini-vacation. It was during this trip that something amazing happened. My father started to play table tennis with me at the resort. He saw something in me—a spark—and suggested that I should take table tennis more seriously. My family has been the backbone of my sporting career. That's how my journey in table tennis began." Shah said in an exclusive conversation with The Bridge.

Manush's dedication to table tennis soon bore fruit. ''I was playing the Ecuador Open, and I won the tournament. After winning the tournament, one of my friends told me that I had entered the top 100. I realized it was a significant achievement. Being the youngest ever to enter the top 100 was a moment of pride, but I knew that it was just the beginning of my elite international career,” Shah shares.

“Nutrition plays a very vital role when it comes to international competitions. As a vegetarian, I bring my food to international competitions. I focus on following my nutrition plan and manage my diet carefully during tournaments." Shah says.

Staying motivated despite setbacks is crucial during competitive tournaments. “When I don't see the results I want, I focus on the process rather than the outcome. Following the principles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, I concentrate on refining my techniques and maintaining a strong support system that includes my mental trainer, physical trainer, and coaching,” he reflects.

UTT has been a platform for growth, providing Shah with exposure to some of the best players globally and enhancing his belief in his own abilities. "UTT has taught me the importance of belief. It’s given me the confidence to compete against top international players and achieve notable victories," Manush explains.

Manush is joining Ahmedabad SG Pipers for the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league. And he expressed his excitement. "The team is solid. My goals are clear. I have played for two seasons, and this is my third season. I have not won a title in my previous two seasons but I aim to win a title this season and I'm eager to contribute to the team’s success and help elevate table tennis in India," he shares.

"I wish I had taken better care of my shoulder earlier in my career. When I was very young, I had to face one very severe shoulder injury, and because of that, I missed out on three big tournaments. It was tough, but I’m focused on making up for lost time and winning more medals for India." Shah shares.

Manush leaves aspiring players with a piece of advice: "To anyone pursuing their dreams, focus on the process and not just the results. Consistency and discipline are key, whether in sports or life. Your journey may have ups and downs, but dedication and hard work will lead you to success," Shah shares.

His story inspires not only athletes but also anyone facing obstacles, proving that with resilience and support, dreams can be achieved against all odds.