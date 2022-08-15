Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Riana Bhoota wins U-13 final at WTT Youth Contender

Indian youngsters fare well at the Helsingborg 2022 WTT Youth Contender.

Riana Bhoota wins U-13 final at WTT Youth Contender
X

(Source: Twitter/ Sports India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 15 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Riana Bhoota of the U-13 Girl's category came out victorious at the WTT Youth Contender final. It was an all-Indian final as she defeated her compatriot Avisha Karmakar to clinch the first prize. Bhoota won 3-2 against Karmakar

Suhana Saini, of the U-17 and U-19 categories, fell short of advancing to the finals of both events as she bowed out in the semi-finals. Interestingly, the Indian couldn't get past Korea's Lee Daeun on both occasions.

Others who came close to making it to the finals include top-seeds Yashaswini Ghorpade (U-19) and Jennifer Varghese (U-15), both of whom lost to Korean opponents in the semi-finals of their respective events.

Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X