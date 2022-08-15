Riana Bhoota wins U-13 final at WTT Youth Contender

Riana Bhoota of the U-13 Girl's category came out victorious at the WTT Youth Contender final. It was an all-Indian final as she defeated her compatriot Avisha Karmakar to clinch the first prize. Bhoota won 3-2 against Karmakar

Suhana Saini, of the U-17 and U-19 categories, fell short of advancing to the finals of both events as she bowed out in the semi-finals. Interestingly, the Indian couldn't get past Korea's Lee Daeun on both occasions.

Others who came close to making it to the finals include top-seeds Yashaswini Ghorpade (U-19) and Jennifer Varghese (U-15), both of whom lost to Korean opponents in the semi-finals of their respective events.