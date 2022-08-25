Riana Bhoota wins third consecutive WTT Youth Contender title

Riana Bhoota has been a shining star in recent times as she clinched her third consecutive WTT Youth Contender title in 2022. This time it was in Amman, Jordan where the Indian prevailed in the U-13 girls category.

12-year-old Riana had to overcome compatriots Kavya Bhatt and Tanmayee Saha in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively. At the summit meet, Bhoota defeated Iran's Baran Arjmand 3-1 to win the U-13 title.

Riana also made it to the U-15 girls final, but was outplayed by another compatriot Hardee Patel. Although a closely contested match, Patel ousted Bhoota 3-2 to win the category.

Another Indian in Aradhya Dhingra won a title at the Amman meet after defeating Egypt's Joumana Abdelshakour 3-0 in the U-11 girls final. In the semi-final, Dhingra beat fellow Indian Vinaya Khadelwal with a similar scoreline of 3-0.

Nithya Mani of the U-19 girls category had also come close to winning another title for India but Chinese Taipei's Cheng Pu-Syuan trumped her in the final 3-1.

With the win in Amman, Riana Bhoota has collected her third consecutive WTT Youth Contender title in 2022. The other two competitions in which the Indian came out victorious were held in Havirov and Helsingborg.