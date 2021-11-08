Reeth Rishya becomes first Indian woman to win a pro tour in the singles category

Indian paddler Reeth Rishya has won her first international pro tour by winning the ITTF Ecuador Open, 2021.

Reeth beat her Indian compatriot and Olympian Ankita Das 4-2 in the finalfinal.

Reeth has now become the first Indian woman to win a pro tour in the singles category with this win.

Reeth, mentored by Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal, thanked the veteran for his help and guidance in her Instagram post. She also wrote her gratitude for her coach, Aman Baglu, who worked with her and helped her achieve the title. Reeth further thanked the players at AV SportsCenter, the academy where she trains and practices for various events.

Reeth had also played her first National table tennis finals earlier this year, where she lost the match to Indian Oil colleague Manika Batra.



With Reeth's first international pro tour win, the expectations from the Indian paddler for future tournaments will be high.