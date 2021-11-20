Ping Pong diplomacy: How table tennis helped bring USA and China together

The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships are all set to kick off on 23rd November 2021 in Huston, Texas. This is the first time in history that the United States of America (USA) will play host to this prestigious event, which comes just months after the 50th Anniversary of the Ping Pong Diplomacy.



What is the Ping Pong Diplomacy?

As the name suggests, the Ping Pong or Table Tennis Diplomacy was a diplomatic strategy put into action by the USA and the People's Republic of China to mend their otherwise messy political relations during the Cold war era.

During the late 1940s, the USA saw China as an aggressor nation and put an economic embargo on the East Asian country after it entered the Korean War in 1950. The next two decades flew by without much diplomatic or economic trades between USA and China.

However, towards the end of the 1960s and the early 1970s, both nations realized the need to mend relations with each other. China needed the USA as an ally due to its deteriorating relations with the Soviet Union, while the USA needed China for peace negotiations with North Vietnam.

This is where the Ping Pong Diplomacy came in.

Having always seen sports as a medium to better diplomatic relations, the Chinese government led by Mao Zedong invited the American Table Tennis contingent to the country in 1971.

But, how did this happen?

The American paddlers were busy competing at the 31st World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan when they received this invitation. That particular tournament was China's return to the World Championships after an absence of six years.

During one of the training sessions then, the American paddler Glenn Cowan missed his team bus back to the hotel. He was practising with a Chinese player, Liang Geliang when he realized this.