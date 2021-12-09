Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

In pictures: Indian youth table tennis stars bag 4 historic medals at World Youth Table Tennis Championships

Concluding a superb run at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Portugal, the youth brigade led by Suhana Saini and Payas Jain shone with medals.

Young paddlers shining at the World Youth Championships - Suhana Saini and Payas Jain
X

Young paddlers shining at the World Youth Championships - Suhana Saini and Payas Jain (Source: WTT/Flickr)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 9 Dec 2021 2:59 PM GMT

Capping off a brilliant run at the 2021 World Youth Table Tennis Championships, Indian table tennis stars led by U-15 World No. 3 Suhana Saini and U-17 World No. 2 Payas Jain outshone themselves at the prestigious Portugal event. While Rohtak's Suhana Saini picked up a hat-trick of medals by winning three bronze medals across the U-15 girls' team, doubles, and singles events, meanwhile Payas Jain, the World No. 4 in U-19 also claimed a bronze medal in his U-19 boys' singles outing.

The fact that Indian table tennis is growing rapidly and India is able to go this deep in tournaments like the World Youth Championships is indeed a heartening sight and promises a bright future ahead. Earlier, this tournament did not include the U-19 and was known as the World Junior Championships and saw India winning a medal in the mixed doubles when Soumyajit Ghosh won in 2010. Ever since then, there was a medal drought in this as well but these young paddlers took care of it and brought home 4 historic bronze medals from the prestigious tournament.

Let's relive this beautiful run by the young paddlers through pictures:

1. Suhana Saini after securing her semi-final berth in the U-15 girls' singles

Suhana Saini lets out a triumphant roar after her quarter-final win (Source: WTT)

2. Payas Jain during his U-19 boys' singles match

Quiet and collected - Payas Jain during his U-19 boys' singles match (Source: WTT)

3. Suhana Saini and Matiunina Veronika of Ukraine during the U-15 girls' doubles match

Suhana Saini with her partner Matiunina Veronika (Source: WTT)

4. The jubilant U-15 Indian girls' team with the bronze medal

The victorious U-15 girls' team with the bronze (Source: Suhana Saini/Instagram)

5. Suhana Saini in her U-15 girls' singles encounter

On a roll of victories - Suhana Saini (Source: WTT)

6. Podium finish - U-19 boys' singles for Payas Jain

Payas Jain after winning the U-19 boys' singles bronze (Source: WTT)

7. The U-15 girls' team with the bronze on the podium

A historic moment for Indian table tennis - bronze in the U-15 girls' team event (Source: WTT)

8. Suhana Saini with her bronze from the U-15 girls' singles event

Hat-trick medal winner Suhana Saini with her third bronze from the World Youth Championships (Source: WTT)

Remember these faces and the names because you are surely going to see a lot of them in the coming days as they continue to make India proud on the global stage and keep the medal shower going.

Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X