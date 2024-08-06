Passion, Support, and Success: Diya Chitale, a rising sensation in the sport of Table Tennis

Hailing from the City of Dreams, Diya Chitale’s journey in Table Tennis is nothing short of a fairytale. What started as a hobby turned into her professional career. Diya started her TT journey at the mere age of eight at the Khar Gymkhana. She went on to win a bronze medal in her first district-level tournament. From there on, there was no looking back.

The turning point in her life came after winning a medal at the National Championships. She realized her potential; wanting to reach greater heights and conquer the highest peaks. It didn’t take long for her to achieve the same.

"Representing India at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games was something really special for me. Being part of that atmosphere, staying in the village, and being where all athletes come together was a special experience for me,” Diya shares in an exclusive interview with The Bridge.

What differentiates her from people in her age category is the hunger for more! She has always aimed to not just represent India but win medals for India and make her country proud.

“Wearing the Indian jersey and knowing the entire nation is behind you is an incredible feeling. It pushes me to work harder because I know I'm not alone. I have an entire nation supporting me."

However, notable to mention, her family's unwavering support played a crucial role in her development.

"They always supported me in any decision I made. When I decided to build my career in sports professionally, they were by my side. Even on tough days, their motivation and encouragement kept me going.” For any athlete especially when they are starting out, families play a key role in shaping their journey. When celebrating Diya, one should celebrate everyone who played their part in this inspiring journey!

Another such figure who has played a crucial role in her career is Peter Engel. Training in Germany under the guidance of Mr. Peter Engel always remains a significant aspect of her career.

“Training abroad with foreign players is crucial. The knowledge that Peter has is great. Playing against them regularly has made me comfortable and strengthened my basic techniques,” Diya acknowledges.

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league is one tournament which she followed from the start.

“I watched all the action very keenly in UTT right from the start. Competing and training with top foreign players has helped us perform better internationally. Playing against them in UTT broke the myth that they were unbeatable. We can also win against them and it has given a huge boost." From watching UTT as a fan to now actually participating in the league, life has come full circle for Diya.

The stars have aligned as she is all to make her mark in this season. Diya's debut in Dabang Delhi makes it even sweeter.

"I'm thrilled to work with my coach, Sachin Shetty. We have Orawan, Levenko, G. Sathiyan Yashansh, and Lakshita in the team. So we have a well-balanced lineup, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve this season.” Chitale is excited to play for Dabang Delhi in UTT Season 5. As a platform for growth, hopefully this season of Diya in the UTT serves as a new dawn.

However, participating in high-intensity tournaments like the UTT requires a lot of mental and physical toughness. Preparing for these tournaments is no small feat, and Diya credits her sports psychologist, Mugdha Bavare, and fitness trainer, Yogesh Kanchgar for the same.

As we prepare to watch the fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis League, there are numerous stories like Diya’s, where dreams will be born.

"Come watch the game, enjoy it, cheer for us, and of course, criticize her. ⁤⁤We will try our best to lift the trophy." Diya pleads in a heartfelt message to the fans.

⁤The future of Table Tennis looks bright in India. With more players like Diya Chitale rising to the forefront, many young players are taking up the sport. For Diya, what matters most is enjoying the journey.

"Enjoy playing, keep pushing through rough patches, and never give up", Diya says. ⁤⁤With a heart full of dreams and a strong support system behind them, players like Diya continue to push the boundaries and inspire others.