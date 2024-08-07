Bg

Table Tennis

Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: India take on Germany in quarters- Blog, Updates, Scores

The Indian women's team will play Germany in the quarter-finals of the women's team event at the Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Aug 2024 7:20 AM GMT

The Indian women's table tennis team will take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the table tennis women's team event at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian team comprises Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath and beat Romania 3-2 in the round of 16 with wins from Manika Batra in both of her singles matches and the doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath winning their match as well.

The German team will comprise Shan Xiaona, Yuan Wan, and Annett Kauffman. They defeated the USA 3-2 in their round of 16 tie.

﻿Catch all the LIVE action here:

Paris OlympicsOlympicsIndia at OlympicsTable TennisIndian table tennisManika BatraArchana Kamath
