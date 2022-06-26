Paddlers Ayhika/Prapti win women's doubles silver medal in WTT Feeder Otocec

Indian table tennis' women's doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Prapti Sen secured the runners-up position in the WTT Feeder Otocec on Sunday in Slovenia.

The duo lost to Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu by 3-0 in the finals. The Indian duo were dominated by the Hong Kong pair who won the three games with margins of 11-2, 11-7 and 11-8.

Amidst all the #tabletennis CWG selection mess, a big cheer to the new pair of Ayhika Mukherjee/Prapti Sen for winning 🥈 at WTT Feeder Otocec! 🔥



From slaying Chinese opponents, upsetting 2nd seeds to baffling Tokyo 🥉 medallists, Ayhika/Prapti had a stellar run! 😎 pic.twitter.com/NUbBIQ8cnS — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) June 26, 2022

Despite the runners-up finish, both Ayhika and Prapti displayed encouraging performances in the tournament defeating the Chinese duo of Han Feier/Xu Yi in the Round of 32 and the second-seeded Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz/Georgina Pota in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair beat Hong Kong's Soo WYM/Lee HC by 3-0 to book their places in the summit clash.



This is the first time Ayhika paired up with Prapti in an international outing, instead of her usual partner Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee.