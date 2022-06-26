Table Tennis
Paddlers Ayhika/Prapti win women's doubles silver medal in WTT Feeder Otocec
Indian women's doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Prapti Sen secured the runners-up position in the WTT Feeder Otocec on Sunday in Slovenia.
The duo lost to Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu by 3-0 in the finals. The Indian duo were dominated by the Hong Kong pair who won the three games with margins of 11-2, 11-7 and 11-8.
Despite the runners-up finish, both Ayhika and Prapti displayed encouraging performances in the tournament defeating the Chinese duo of Han Feier/Xu Yi in the Round of 32 and the second-seeded Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz/Georgina Pota in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, the Indian pair beat Hong Kong's Soo WYM/Lee HC by 3-0 to book their places in the summit clash.
This is the first time Ayhika paired up with Prapti in an international outing, instead of her usual partner Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee.