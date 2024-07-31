Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Manika, Sreeja in action today, Blog, Updates, Scores

Star Indian paddlers Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra will be in action today in the women's round of 32 and round of 16 respectively.

Sreeja Akula will be up first against Singapore paddler and world no.52 Zeng Jian in the round of 32 match. She could become the second ever Indian paddler to qualify for the round of 16 in the Olympics.

Later in the day, Manika Batra will play in her round of 16 match, having become the first Indian to qualify for the round of 16 after defeating Frenchwoman Prithika Pavade in the round of 32 two nights back.

