Olympics 2024: Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra advances, Sharath Kamal exits

Indian paddlers Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra advance in table tennis at the Paris Olympics, while Achanta Sharath Kamal suffers a surprising defeat, on Sunday.

India's top-ranked woman paddler, Sreeja Akula, secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg. Sreeja, the first Indian to win a WTT Contender singles title, triumphed 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 in a match lasting 30 minutes.

Despite a challenging second set and a closely contested third, Sreeja maintained her composure to advance.

Manika Batra progresses to Round of 32!



The 1⃣8⃣th seeded Indian paddler wins her Women's Singles game in five games against Anna Hursey🇬🇧. 🇮🇳🏓✨



Score - 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5. #TableTennis #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/bJSTjBzIO0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 28, 2024

Manika Batra also impressed, overcoming Anna Hursey of Great Britain with scores of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5.

Manika used her experience to force errors out of the eighteen year old Anna. However she lost the fourth game in a close battle. Manika managed to advance with a dominant fifth game win.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal made an unexpected exit from the men's singles competition. The 42-year-old veteran, ranked 40th in the world, lost 2-4 to Slovenia's Deni Kozul, who is ranked 126th.

Sharath Kamal won the first game 12-10 but struggled in the subsequent sets, ultimately bowing out of the competition after a 53-minute match.