Olympics 2024: Indian Women's Table Tennis Team qualify for quarterfinals

The Indian women's table tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, on Monday.

The team featuring Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, and Sreeja Akula beat Romania 3-2 to make it to the next stage in India's first-ever team campaign in the Olympics.

Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula won the doubles match for India 3-0.



Manika Batra made it 2-0 for India. Romania, however, fought back to restore the parity at 2-2 after Sreeja and Archana lost their matches.

Manika, however, won to ensure India advanced to the quarterfinals.

Doubles

India started the doubles contest strong, taking an early three-point lead and extending it to four shortly after. Archana delivered a brilliant smash, further increasing India's lead to eight points in the first game.



Despite a late surge from the Romanians due to unforced errors by the Indians, Archana and Sreeja managed to secure the first game, ending with four game points.

In the second game, Romania initially controlled the play, leading 5-3. However, Sreeja and Archana stormed back to draw level at 5-5. As the game progressed, Romania held a slight advantage, but India fought back, and the game eventually went into a tiebreaker.

A classic forehand smash from Sreeja and consistent play from Archana helped India clinch the second game, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third game saw Romania taking an early lead, but Archana and Sreeja quickly drew level and then built a two-point lead. Despite Romania's efforts to catch up, India maintained their lead, with Archana delivering outstanding returns.

Eventually, India won the third game 11-7, securing the doubles match and giving India a 1-0 lead in the women's team event.

Singles

The singles matches started with Manika Batra facing Bernadette Szocs. Despite an early lead by Szocs, Batra managed to come back into the contest, drawing level at 5-5 and then taking a two-point lead. Batra continued her strong performance, picking up eight consecutive points to win the first game 11-5.

In the second game, both players were evenly matched, with scores tied at 3-3. Batra then pulled ahead, taking a two-point lead and eventually winning the game 11-7, thus taking a 2-0 lead over Szocs.

The third game saw Szocs making a comeback, drawing level at 2-2 and 4-4. However, Batra restored her lead, going up 7-4. Szocs managed to save three match points, but Batra held her ground and won the game 11-7. This victory gave India a commanding 2-0 lead over Romania in the team event.

In the second singles match, Sreeja Akula faced off against Elizabetta Samara.

Samara took an early lead in the first game, but Sreeja quickly caught up, drawing level at 5-5 and then taking a lead. Sreeja's strong performance continued as she extended her lead, eventually winning the game 11-8.

Despite Samara's experienced play, Sreeja's resilience and effective spins secured her the first game.

India advances to QFs!



🇮🇳India 3⃣ - 2⃣ Romania🇷🇴



Manika Batra seals the deal defeating Adina Diaconu in the decider (11-5, 11-9, 11-9).



Romania did fight back but India emerged winner in the 5-match thriller round.#TableTennis #Paris2024 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/dUZSqhUuBO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2024

In the second game, Samara rebounded strongly, taking control early on and quickly building a five-point lead. Sreeja struggled to match Samara's intensity, and Samara closed out the game with a score of 11-4, leveling the match at 1-1.



The third game saw a competitive exchange between the two players. Samara initially held the advantage, but Sreeja fought back from a 1-5 deficit to level the score at 6-6. Sreeja maintained her momentum and won the game 11-7, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.

In the fourth game, Samara displayed her experience, dominating the play and taking a 4-1 lead. Despite Sreeja's efforts to close the gap, Samara won the game 11-6, forcing a decisive fifth game.

The final game was tightly contested. Samara took an early lead, but Sreeja managed to equalize at 6-6 after being down 1-5.

However, Samara proved too strong in the end, winning the game 11-8 and the match 3-2. With this win, Romania closed the gap to 2-1 in the team event.

Archana Kamath faced Bernadette Szőcs in the third singles match.

Szőcs emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, securing the match with scores of 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, and 11-9.

This result levelled the score in the pre-quarterfinal clash between India and Romania.

Manika to the rescue

Manika Batra secured a critical win in the decider against Adina Diaconu with a final score of 3-0, with game scores of 11-5, 11-9, and 11-8.

This victory ensured India's advancement to the quarterfinals of the women's team event.

In the first game, Manika Batra displayed strong form, quickly establishing a lead.

She capitalized on Adina Diaconu's errors and executed well-placed shots to win 11-5, taking a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second game was more contested. Diaconu initially led, but Batra made a comeback. Despite trailing 5-7, Batra levelled the score at 8-8. She then secured the game 11-9 with a crucial point, going up 2-0 in the match.

In the third game, Diaconu started with an early lead, but Batra's powerful shots and strategic play brought her back into contention. Batra took control of the game, moving to a 10-8 lead with two match points. She closed out the game 11-8, sealing the match and the tie for India.