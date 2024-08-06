Olympics 2024: Indian men's Table Tennis Team eliminated by China in round of 16

India's table tennis team comprised of Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai was decisively defeated 3-0 by China in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics, ending their campaign and eliminating them from the competition, on Tuesday.

The match commenced with the doubles clash featuring China’s Ma Long and Wang Chuqin against India’s Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar.

The Chinese duo made an immediate impact, winning the first game 11-2 with ease.

In the second game, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin continued their dominance, taking it 11-3.

Indian men's #TableTennis team goes down 0-3 against China in the Round of 16!



Sharath Kamal the only Indian who could take a game across the three matches of the tie.

Despite a spirited effort from the Indian pair, the third game also went to China, 11-7, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win in the doubles.



Following the doubles, Sharath Kamal faced China’s Fan Zhendong in the first singles match.

Fan, the world no.2, initially struggled, losing the first game 9-11 to the veteran Indian.

However, Fan quickly recovered, winning the second game 11-7. He then took the third game 11-7 and completed his comeback with a 11-5 victory in the fourth game, giving China a 2-0 lead in the tie.

The final singles match featured Wang Chuqin against Manav Thakkar. Wang, the world no.1, claimed the first game 11-9.

Thakkar fought back in the second game, but Wang’s superior skills saw him take it 11-6.

The third game was a tense battle with Thakkar drawing level at 9-9. However, Wang held his nerve and won the game 11-9, thus clinching the tie for China.

India's campaign in the men's team event ends here as the Chinese team’s overwhelming performance proved too much to overcome.