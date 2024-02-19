Sports ministry approves foreign training for paddlers Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh's requests for advanced-level training stints in South Korea and Japan respectively.

Diya, who is currently playing World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, will head to Paju-si in South Korea to undergo training under the tutelage of esteemed coach Shin Min Sung. Meanwhile, Swastika Ghosh will train under Qiu Jian Xin in Osaka, Japan.

Starting off our World Championships with the first match against China, 6.30 am IST tomorrow. 🏓💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/2iHL9yQHPr — Diya Chitale (@DiyaChitaleTT) February 15, 2024

Kiran Goerge, Anupama Upadhaya to play in France

The MOC has also approved the proposals of shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhaya as they are set to participate in the BWF Orleans Masters in France, while the women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, accompanied by their coach and physio, will compete at the BWF German Open.



Rudrankksh Patil, an emerging talent in shooting, will represent India at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) events in Dortmund.

Additionally, table tennis stalwarts Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have secured financial assistance from the MOC to participate in WTT Feeder events.

Sathiyan will compete in Beirut, Lebanon, for the WTT Feeder and WTT Feeder 2 events, while Manika, accompanied by her coach, will play at the WTT Singapore Smash followed by two WTT Feeder tournaments in Beirut.

A release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) affirmed that the funding, sourced from the ministry's TOPS scheme, encompasses various athlete-related expenses, underscoring the government's commitment to nurturing and supporting India's sporting talents on the global stage.