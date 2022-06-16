Table Tennis
How many medals has India won in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games?
Table tennis was introduced in Commonwealth Games in 2002 and since then, India have won medals in the sport in every edition of quadrennial event.
India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022the , scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.
2002 Commonwealth Games
2006 Commonwealth Games
The CWG 2006 was a watershed moment for Indian paddlers when the legendary figure Sharath Kamal won India's first gold in Table Tennis in Melbourne. The same year, the Indian men's team won another gold medal, whereas the women's team bagged the bronze medal.
2010 Commonwealth Games
In 2010, hosts India had their most successful CWG campaign, where they won a whopping 101 medals. In table tennis, they won 5 medals. Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal this time in the men's singles event,he paired with Subhajit Saha and won a gold medal in the men's doubles event, and Mouma Das and Poulomi Ghatak won the bronze in the women's doubles event. The men's team won the bronze medal, whereas the women's team won the silver.
2014 Commonwealth Games
2018 Commonwealth Games
At the 2018 Gold Coast Games, India had their best table tennis campaign with 8 medals in their bag. Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the CWG in women's singles event. She was joined by Sharath Kamal, who won the bronze in men's singles event. Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty bagged the bronze in men's doubles event, Batra and Mouma Das won the silver in women's doubles, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran paired with Batra to win the bronze in the mixed doubles event. Whereas, both the men's and women's teams won the gold medal in team events.