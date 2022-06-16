How many medals has India won in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games?

India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022the , scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.



The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/disciplines, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.



While Commonwealth Games is one of India's favourite medal-hunting grounds, table tennis has been India's sixth most successful sport at the quadrennial event after shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing and badminton.

How many medals has India won?

India has won a total of 20 medals in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

2002 Commonwealth Games

India first won a Commonwealth Games medal in table tennis when the sport was introduced to the CWG roster in 2002. India won three bronze medals in that year where Chetan Baboor picked one in men's singles, Baboor and Subramaniam Raman won one in the men's doubles event and the men's team together won one.

2006 Commonwealth Games The CWG 2006 was a watershed moment for Indian paddlers when the legendary figure Sharath Kamal won India's first gold in Table Tennis in Melbourne. The same year, the Indian men's team won another gold medal, whereas the women's team bagged the bronze medal.

2010 Commonwealth Games In 2010, hosts India had their most successful CWG campaign, where they won a whopping 101 medals. In table tennis, they won 5 medals. Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal this time in the men's singles event,he paired with Subhajit Saha and won a gold medal in the men's doubles event, and Mouma Das and Poulomi Ghatak won the bronze in the women's doubles event. The men's team won the bronze medal, whereas the women's team won the silver. 2014 Commonwealth Games



In 2014, India had a below-par outing in table tennis at CWG in Glasgow where the country won just one medal. Sharath Kamal and Anthony Amalraj won the silver in men's doubles event.

2018 Commonwealth Games At the 2018 Gold Coast Games, India had their best table tennis campaign with 8 medals in their bag. Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the CWG in women's singles event. She was joined by Sharath Kamal, who won the bronze in men's singles event. Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty bagged the bronze in men's doubles event, Batra and Mouma Das won the silver in women's doubles, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran paired with Batra to win the bronze in the mixed doubles event. Whereas, both the men's and women's teams won the gold medal in team events.

















