Massimo Costantini set to return as Head Coach for Indian Table Tennis

India's elite table tennis players are on the verge of welcoming back a familiar face as head coach, with Italy's Massimo Costantini likely to return for his third stint with the national team after a six-year hiatus as per PTI.

Costantini's previous tenures with the Indian team came in 2009-2010 and 2016-2018, the latter culminating in India's historic performance at the 2018 Asian Games where the country secured a table tennis medal for the very first time.

The sport's trajectory saw a sharp rise following the historic Asian Games performance. However, for the past six years, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) had struggled to find a suitable successor to Costantini. Now, as negotiations are underway for a four-year contract with the 65-year-old Italian, known affectionately as 'Max' in the table tennis community, it seems he is set for his longest tenure with the national side.

A TTFI official revealed to PTI that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is currently in discussions for Costantini's return, making him the frontrunner among the recommended names of three foreign coaches. His friendly rapport with the players and deep understanding of the sport's dynamics in the country make him a preferred choice.

This significant development comes on the heels of India's assurance of Olympic qualification in both men's and women's team events for the first time, adding further weight to Costantini's potential return.

"The SAI could approve Max's appointment as early as next week. The Olympics are not far away and the sooner he joins the team the better.

In the absence of a head coach, Indian coaches Arup Basak, Sourav Chakraborty, and Mamta Prabhu have been guiding the players through major events, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. They were also courtside during the recent World Team Championships in Busan.