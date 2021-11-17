Manika Batra v TTFI: Delhi HC appoints 3 member committee to investigate match fixing allegations

The ongoing dispute between Manika Batra and TTFI has seen a further development as the Delhi HC ordered the appointment of a 3 member committee. This committee will look into the entire dispute and specifically the match fixing allegations made against Soumyadeep Roy by Manika Batra.

Justice Rekha Palli has been presiding over the matter for the past two months and has made efforts to find an amicable solution as early as possible. She stated that "When these sports persons get laurels you want to celebrate them and when they are in trouble you don't want to stand with them". The hearing was initially postponed till the 6th December but has seen developments on the lines of evidence being provided and charges being investigated by the TTFI. This has lead to the case deliberation being sped up especially between November 10th-17th.