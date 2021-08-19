Manika Batra reaches semi-final at WTT contender

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women's singles semi-final at the WTT Contender meet after beating country woman Sreeja Akula and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of mixed doubles event on Thursday.

In the women's singles quarter-final, Manika beat Sreeja 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian.

Manika Batra qualifies for the semifinals!🏓



Manika defeated Sreeja 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the women's singles at the WTT Contender Budapest.#TableTennis — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 19, 2021

In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by 3-0 margin.



The Indian pair won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz.

The Hungarian pair disposed off challenge from Russian duo Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.