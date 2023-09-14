Manika Batra selected in Team Asia vs Team World at Waldner Cup

Manika Batra will be part of Team Asia as the Waldner Cup, a new tournament in Table Tennis which pits the best of Asia against the rest of the world, from November 23 to November 26 in Sweden.

An unique initiative by legendary world champion Jan Ove Waldner, this tournament is aimed at increasing the popularity of table tennis on the global stage by picking two marquee teams to play against each other. 'Rivals unite' is the tagline for the tournament.

At the first edition in 2023, the Team World will be led by Jan Ove Waldner himself and Team Asia will be led by Ma Long.

Each team has both male and female players, which are handpicked by the team captains.

The team captain picks which players are set up against the rival team for each match. The scoring system is such that there will be one point per win on the first day of the cup, and two points on the second day. The team to reach most points win the title as champions of the Waldner Cup.

@WaldnerCup full Line up! Epic event, athletes and match up pic.twitter.com/gmqsmHu4Ce — Waldner Cup (@WaldnerCup) September 13, 2023

Team World: Jan Ove Waldner (Captain), Timo Boll, Bernadette Szocs, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Alexis Lebrun, Felix Lebrun, Hugo Calderano, Truls Moregardh, Adriana Diaz

Team Asia: Ma Long (Captain), Kasumi Ishikawa, Chen Meng, Wang Chuqin, Jang Woojin, Manika Batra, Lim Jonghoon