Olympics 2024: Manika Batra rues defeat in R16 as her historic campaign ends

Manika Batra is disappointed with the way her history-making Paris Olympics 2024 campaign ended.



The Indian paddler rued her 1-4 defeat to Japan's Miu Hirano, the World No. 13, in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"I think I could have played better. I was trying to give my best but not happy with how I started," said Manika after her exit from Paris in 2024.

On July 30, Manika created history by becoming the first Indian paddler to reach the Round of 16 at the Olympics after she beat Prithika Pavade of France.

But in her pre-quarterfinals, Manika made too many errors which ultimately paved the way for victory for Hirano, who became the youngest world champion at the age of 16 in 2016.

The World No. 28 started the first game with a service error. Manika, however, stayed up in the fight till 6-6 before Hirano took the game winning five straight points.

Manika fought back in the second by taking a 5-1 advantage, with her smashing getting her the winners. But again she lost the way and conceded the game 9-11, with Hirano smashing and serving to collect points.

In the third game, Manika broke into a 7-2 lead at one stage. Though the game went to a deuce at 10-10, she fought back to win the game 14-12.

However, Hirano's aggressive style of play kept Manika on her toes.

Till 6-6 in the fourth game, Manika was still in the fray but lost 8-11. In the decider, Hirano dominated Manika and pocketed the game 11-6 to reach the quarterfinals.

"I should have stayed more calm and relaxed in the moment. I was eager to win points, dictate the game but I lost my calm," explained Manika.

"After winning the third game, me and my coach thought I could beat her. But she played very well, very cleverly. I learnt a lof of things in this game," she stated.

Massimo Costantini, meanwhile, said Manika played well but failed to find the 'key'.

"Manika played well. When things don't work out, you have to consider the fact that the opponent maybe had played better. Yes, there were two-three situations which Manika could have capitalised better. She failed to find the key. It was a good opportunity. Also, the Japanese girl was very well prepared. This was just the begining for me. I want Manikan to be in to top 10," said Costantini.