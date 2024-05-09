Saudi Smash: Manika Batra loses to world number 5 in quarter-final

World number five Hina Hayata of Japan ended the giant-killing run of Manika Batra in the Saudi Smash 2024 after defeating her 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

In a match that went for 39 minutes, Hayata came back after losing the first game to win four straight games ending Manika's journey in the tournament.

Manika lost 1-4 (11-7, 6-11, 11-13, 2-11).

Might be the little tap of the ball tumbling down on Manika's head or Hina Hayata's smile of victory even before the win. It's the end of an incredible sojourn of Manika Batra at #SaudiSmash. The Japanese wrapped up the QF 4️⃣-1️⃣ ending Manika's stay at the dunes. 🏓 pic.twitter.com/hZO21XKcjQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 9, 2024

The Indian paddler started well after winning the first game but was clueless once Hina found her rhythm back.



The Indian entered the quarterfinals, backing herself to put it past Hayata as she had upset the Japanese to win a historic bronze in the Asia Cup back in 2022. But the result did not go in her favour this time.

Nevertheless, Manika Batra displayed supreme form in the tournament and defeated multiple players ranked above her.

After stunning world number two Wang Manyu in the second round, Batra extended her red-hot form with a 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over her over World number 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany on Wednesday.

This was Batra's first win over Mittelham in four attempts.

With a good run in the tournament, Manika Batra is expected to gain ranking points and enter the top 25 world rankings in women's singles.