Manika Batra moves Delhi HC over non-inclusion in Asian Championship Squad

The Manika Batra- Soumyadeep Roy saga has continued several weeks after the Olympics have ended. In the latest twist, the current World No 56 player has moved the Delhi High Court to seek an inclusion in the Asian Championships squad scheduled to take place at the end of this month. She has not been included in the list of players to travel to Doha for the tournament beginning on 28th of September.



As per a report by Telegraph India, there seems to be some issues regarding her inclusion as she did not take part in the National Training Camp in Sonipat after the Olympics. She was instead, practicing with her own coach in Pune. The Table Tennis Federation of India has also made it compulsory for players to attend national camps if they wish to be selected for international tournaments.



It remains to be seen what happens today as the matter will be up for hearing under Justice Rekha Palli. The main dispute arose after Soumyadeep Roy was accused by Batra of asking her to drop a match during the Olympic qualifiers. Since then, things have not been stable in the Indian table tennis camp with the latest news another issue in the matter.