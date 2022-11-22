Manika Batra attains best-ever world ranking

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra, on Tuesday, attained her career best world rank by breaking into the top 40 players in the world. The 27-year-old is currently 39th women's singles in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Batra's climb to the top comes after a stunning show at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament where she bagged the bronze medal. She had then become only the first second Indian and first woman from the country to earn a podium at the prestigious continental event.

Going into the Asian Cup, Manika Batra was ranked 44th in the world. She jumped up by 5 places in the latest rankings to reiterate her position as the best Indian woman paddler with 740 points.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are the only other Indians in top 100 of the women's singles ranking as they maintain their 76th and 79th spot respectively.

In the men's singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal remained at 39th and 44th position in the latest rankings.



