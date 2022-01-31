Manika Batra-Archana Kamath attains India's best ever World Ranking in women's doubles

The Indian women's table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath have climbed to number six in the latest world rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). This is the best-ever ranking achieved by an Indian women doubles pair in history.



This development comes after the ITTF released the world rankings for the fifth week of 2022 on Sunday. The Indians currently have a rating of 867 - 12 more than the seventh placed pair of Lee Ho Ching and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong. They were ranked 10th in the previous published rankings.

Entered into the Top 50 @ITTF singles ranking today, but there is still a long journey ahead. I would like to thank my doubles partner #ArchanaKamath and mixed doubles partner @sathiyantt for always staying true to the game.

Cont'd 1/1 pic.twitter.com/HnE6fpwtNO — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) January 31, 2022

The previous best ranking for an Indian women's doubles pair was number 10 and was achieved by the same pair of Batra and Kamath.



In the women's singles section, Manika Batra once again broke into the top 50 of the world and now sits pretty at number 50. Her best ever in singles section was 46, which she had attained back in March 2019.

Record Breaking Feat💥

ITTF WORLD RANK 11 💪



Extremely happy to share that myself & @manikabatra_TT attained a new high of climbing up to WR 11 in Mixed Doubles in the latest ITTF World ranking list.



Highest ever world ranking achieved by an Indian Mixed pair💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qemN0FEMbP — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) January 31, 2022

Manika gained four positions in the mixed doubles section as well and now sits just outside the top 10, with 909 rating points along paired with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. This is also the best ever ranking for an Indian mixed pair in history.



In the men's singles section, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran climbed up five spots to number 33 while Achanta Sharath Kamal fell down by two to number 34.