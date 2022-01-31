Table Tennis
Manika Batra-Archana Kamath attains India's best ever World Ranking in women's doubles
The Indian women's table tennis duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath have climbed to number six in the latest world rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). This is the best-ever ranking achieved by an Indian women doubles pair in history.
This development comes after the ITTF released the world rankings for the fifth week of 2022 on Sunday. The Indians currently have a rating of 867 - 12 more than the seventh placed pair of Lee Ho Ching and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong. They were ranked 10th in the previous published rankings.
The previous best ranking for an Indian women's doubles pair was number 10 and was achieved by the same pair of Batra and Kamath.
In the women's singles section, Manika Batra once again broke into the top 50 of the world and now sits pretty at number 50. Her best ever in singles section was 46, which she had attained back in March 2019.
Manika gained four positions in the mixed doubles section as well and now sits just outside the top 10, with 909 rating points along paired with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. This is also the best ever ranking for an Indian mixed pair in history.
In the men's singles section, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran climbed up five spots to number 33 while Achanta Sharath Kamal fell down by two to number 34.