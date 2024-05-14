Manika Batra achieves her career best ranking, enters world top 25

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra has achieved her career best ranking and entered World top 25 in the latest updated ITTF rankings on Tuesday.

Manika jumped 15 places from world number 39 to become world number 24. She also reclaimed her India number one place from Sreeja Akula.

The improvement in the ranking came after Manika’s solid display at the Saudi Smash 2024.

Manika defeated multiple higher-ranked players in the tournament. She stunned world number 2 Wang Manyu in the round of 32.

In the round of 16 , Manika defeated world number 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany and recorded her first win against her.

IT'S OFFICIAL NOW 🔥🔥Manika Batra now ranks 24th in the world! This marks the highest ranking ever attained by an Indian female table tennis player 👏👏#ManikaBatra #TableTennis #ITTF

Coming up against world number five Hina Hayata of Japan in the quarterfinal, Manika lost 1-3 and bowed out of the tournament.

However, the performance was enough for Manika to secure India's number-one position and achieve a career-best ranking.

In women’s singles, Sreeja Akula dropped three places to be world number 41.

Achanta Sharath Kamal dropped three places to world number 40 in the men’s singles ranking. Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai are placed at world number 62 and 63 respectively.

In women’s doubles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee moved one place up to world number 13.