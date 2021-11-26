Table Tennis World Championships: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath reach quarterfinals in women's doubles

Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath reaches the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis World Championships Final in Houston, USA on Friday as they beat Hungarian duo of Georgina Pota and Dora Madarasz 3-1.

Seeded 10th the Indian pair dominated the match 11-4,11-9, 6-11,11-7 just dropping one game against the 20th rank Hungarian pair.

Manika and Archana now become the second all-Indian women's doubles duo to reach the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championships after Manika had paired up with Mouma Das in 2017.

The Indian ace woman paddler made her second quarterfinals entry in her career and now remains just one win away from the elusive medal in the showpiece event.

Earlier, Manika and Archana had stormed into the pre-quarterfinals, thrashing Nathalie Marchetti and Margo Degraef of Belgium by 3-0.

In 1956, Prisca Rosario of India had made it to the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Tokyo partnering with USA's Pauline Robinson in women's doubles and Krishna Nagaraj reached the quarterfinal in men's singles in the same championships. No Indian men's doubles pair or mixed doubles pair has ever made it to the quarter-finals stage.

Manika and Archana will now face the winner between Chinese Taipei's Hoi Doo/ Kem Ho Ching Lee and Luxemburg's Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni.

Later tonight, in the mixed double's event, Manika Batra and Sathiyan G will face the US-China transnational pair of Kanak Jha and Manyu Wang, whereas Archana Kamath and Sharath Kamal duo, ranked 22nd, will be competing against the second-seeded Jia Nan Yuan and Emmanuel Lebesson of France.




















