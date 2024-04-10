Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah attain career-best world ranking in doubles

Indian men's doubles table tennis pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah attained their career-best world ranking after reaching world number 12 in the latest ITTF Rankings on Tuesday.

The latest ranking jump in men's doubles comes after a spectacular run by the duo in Feeder tournaments this year.

Last week, Manav-Manush finished runner-ups in the WTT Feeder Otocec tournament after losing to Korea's Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final.

In a nail-biting contest, the top-seeded Indian duo conceded their opening game lead to lose the contest 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11.

This was their second runner-up finish in three consecutive finals. Last month in Lebanon, Manav and Manush reached the final of the WTT Feeder Beirut event before making it to the summit clash of the WTT Feeder Beirut II tournament.

While they settled for a silver medal in the first event in Beirut, Manav and Manush secured the gold medal in the WTT Feeder Beirut II event.

Following an impressive few weeks, including three back-to-back WTT final appearances, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah attain their career high World Ranking of 1⃣2⃣



In men's singles, Manav jumped two places to become India's number two with a world rank of 61. He is closely followed by Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai who are ranked 62nd and 64th respectively.



Sharath Kamal remained India's number one paddler in men's singles with a world rank of 37.

Manika Batra and Sreeja maintained their rankings in the top 40 of women's singles with Manika ranked world number 38 and Sreeja ranked 40.

In mixed doubles, Manika and Sathiyan continued their poor run and further slipped to world number 18. The duo will be in action from 11th April in World Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifiers to book a berth for the upcoming Paris Olympics.



