Table Tennis

WTT Feeder Beirut Live: Sathiyan, Manav in action in men's singles - Blog, Scores, Results, Updates,

Follow us for all the Live action at the finals day of WTT Feeder Beirut in Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday.

Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar bagged the silver in the Mixed Doubles event at the WTT Contender Oman
Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar in the final of WTT Feeder Beirut (Source: WTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 March 2024 10:19 AM GMT

WTT Feeder Beirut Live: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar will be in action at men's singles semi-finals while two more finals in men's doubles and mixed doubles category at WTT Feeder Beirut in Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday.

Indian paddlers has a very good outing so far at the tournament making it to the two finals in the doubles category including an all-Indian final in mixed doubles category.

Stay tuned for updates:

Live Updates

2024-03-21 09:30:02
