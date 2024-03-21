Table Tennis
WTT Feeder Beirut Live: Sathiyan, Manav in action in men's singles - Blog, Scores, Results, Updates,
Follow us for all the Live action at the finals day of WTT Feeder Beirut in Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday.
WTT Feeder Beirut Live: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar will be in action at men's singles semi-finals while two more finals in men's doubles and mixed doubles category at WTT Feeder Beirut in Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday.
Indian paddlers has a very good outing so far at the tournament making it to the two finals in the doubles category including an all-Indian final in mixed doubles category.
Stay tuned for updates:
Live Updates
- 21 March 2024 10:19 AM GMT
Manav takes the first game after An's return finds the net
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 11-9 An Jaehyun
- 21 March 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Great defence by An but still loss the rally
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 9-8 An Jaehyun
- 21 March 2024 10:17 AM GMT
Manav levels back the lead with an error from An
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 8-7 An Jaehyun
- 21 March 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Two back to back points for Manav, still trails by 2
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 5-7 An Jaehun
- 21 March 2024 10:15 AM GMT
A error on net from Manav, trails a big lead
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 3-6 An Jaehun
- 21 March 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Manav missed a cross table tap
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 3-2 An Jaehun
- 21 March 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Manav gets first point on board after winning a deep rally
Game-1: Manav Thakkar 1-0 An Jaehun
- 21 March 2024 9:45 AM GMT
Here is the lineup for the day's action
India have two semi-finals in singles and two title clash in doubles category.
3:40 PM - Manav Vs An Jaehyun
4:15 PM - Sathiyan Vs Chuang Chih
4:50 PM - Manav/Archana Vs Manush/Diya
9:05 PM - Manav/Manush Vs Andy/Jorge