Sathiyan jumps to 60, Sreeja attains career-high of 40 in ITTF rankings

Ace Table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran jumped up by 43 rankings to no.60 and Sreeja Akula has risen to a career high ranking of 40 according to the latest ITTF rankings released on Tuesday. Other Indian players have also seen a rise in their rankings.

Sathiyan was in the limelight last week for his victory in the WTT Feeder event in Beirut becoming the first Indian ever to win a feeder series event. It is also his first singles title at an international ranking event since the ITTF Czech International Open 2021.

BaCK WITH A BANG 🔥



New WORLD RANK #60 😎

Massive Jump by a whopping 43 places after a great stint in Lebanon 💪



Time to keep up the momentum and improve further ✌️



PC : @bigBdesign #sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports #wtt #newWR #butterflyproplayer #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GxhFWwGFmp — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) March 26, 2024

Sathiyan's career best ranking is 25 but he dropped out of the top 100 rankings due to poor showings recently. Thanks to his brilliance at the Feeder event, it helped him gain 125 points. He will now be looking to use this momentum and push for a spot in the Indian team that will go to the Paris Olympics.

25 year old Sreeja Akula won her second singles title last week at the WTT Feeder Beirut II 2024 women's singles title that has helped her go up in the ranking.

Manav Thakkar rose up by 11 rankings and is placed at no.63. He finished runner up in the WTT Feeder event in Beirut losing to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Harmeet Desai dropped by two places to no.67.

Archana Kamath climbed into the top 100, moving up by 13 rankings to no.99. Manika Batra remains at 38th rank.

Sreeja will now fly out to Chinese Taipei for a preparatory camp ahead of the Paris Olympics following the approval of the Sports Ministry for the same.