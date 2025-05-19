Table Tennis
ITTF World C'ships LIVE: India’s Mixed Doubles campaign ends- Blog, scores, updates
Get all the live updates from the ITTF World Championship Doha 2025 here.
After a mixed bag of results on the opening day in Doha, Indian paddlers head into Day 3 of the 2025 ITTF World Championships with renewed focus and momentum.
Sunday saw strong singles performances from top stars Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar, both cruising into the round of 64. Manika was clinical against Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello, while Manav dug deep to overcome a spirited challenge from New Zealand’s Timothy Choi.
However, the day wasn’t all smooth sailing—young Ankur Bhattacharjee’s campaign came to an early end, and Indian doubles pairs found the going tough, with only Diya Chitale and Manush Shah managing to advance.
As the competition intensifies, the Indian contingent will look to build on the positives and bounce back stronger across the board today.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 19 May 2025 8:27 AM GMT
Mixed doubles campaign over!
With today’s loss, India’s mixed doubles campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships comes to an end.
- 19 May 2025 8:26 AM GMT
Match Result!
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale suffer a 0-3 defeat against Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong, losing the third game 2-11.
Though the mixed doubles ended in defeat, Manush Shah will be back on the table later today as he takes on his singles match.
- 19 May 2025 8:25 AM GMT
Game 3!
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale are struggling to close the gap, now trailing 2-9 against Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong. The Korean pair continues to dominate as they push closer to sealing the match.
- 19 May 2025 8:23 AM GMT
Game 3!
Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong start strong again, taking an early 5-0 lead over Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. The Indian pair needs to find their rhythm quickly to get back into the match.
- 19 May 2025 8:20 AM GMT
Game 2 result!
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale narrowly lose the second game 9-11 to Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong. A hard-fought battle, but the Korean pair held their nerve in the crucial points to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Indians will look to bounce back in the next game.
- 19 May 2025 8:19 AM GMT
Game 2!
Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong edge ahead 10-9, earning the first game point. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale need to hold their nerve to stay in the fight!
- 19 May 2025 8:14 AM GMT
Game 2 Update!
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have turned things around to take the lead at 6-5!
- 19 May 2025 8:12 AM GMT
Game 2:
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale trail 1-3 early in the second game against Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong. The Koreans continue to press hard, but the Indian duo will be looking to fight back and level the match soon.
- 19 May 2025 8:10 AM GMT
Game 1 Result!
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale drop the first game 8-11 to Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong.
- 19 May 2025 8:08 AM GMT
Game 1!
Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong have taken a 9-7 lead over Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. It’s a close battle with both pairs battling fiercely!