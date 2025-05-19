ITTF World C'ships LIVE: India’s Mixed Doubles campaign ends- Blog, scores, updates

After a mixed bag of results on the opening day in Doha, Indian paddlers head into Day 3 of the 2025 ITTF World Championships with renewed focus and momentum.

Sunday saw strong singles performances from top stars Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar, both cruising into the round of 64. Manika was clinical against Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello, while Manav dug deep to overcome a spirited challenge from New Zealand’s Timothy Choi.

However, the day wasn’t all smooth sailing—young Ankur Bhattacharjee’s campaign came to an early end, and Indian doubles pairs found the going tough, with only Diya Chitale and Manush Shah managing to advance.

As the competition intensifies, the Indian contingent will look to build on the positives and bounce back stronger across the board today.

LIVE Updates: